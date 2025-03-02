Playback speed
It Is Never Too Late To Speak Up...

It is never too late to act.
Feds For Freedom
Mar 02, 2025
Transcript

In our Podcast with Mattias Desmet, he speaks to us about the importance of free speech. Thankfully, Feds for Freedom enjoys support from members who are never afraid to speak their mind. Please continue to hold your government to high ethical standards!

F4F members have continued to exercise our right to free speech and emphasized (through multiple outlets) that a slimmed down government needs employees of moral character and ethical stamina.

We have been messaging to the administration that the individuals who fought for medical freedom (F4F) and won are the civil servants our federal bureaucracy needs. We agree with the need to slim down the bureaucracy and want to ensure high quality employees remain.

