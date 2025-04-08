81. The Truth about Military Schools | Amy Haywood

Joining The Feds is Amy Haywood, a military spouse who has dedicated the past several years informing the public of the quiet policies of the Department of Defense Education Activities (DODEA) schools. After her own child enrolled in one school overseas, she discovered that the schools included DEI, critical race theory, and gender ideology into their teaching and curriculum. Today we discuss what she saw, the lack of transparency by DODEA, the history of DODEA’s accountability problems, why programs like this are so dangerous to specifically military children, and what the Secretary of Defense, Congress, and parents can do to change the status quo.

Amy Haywood served as a senior legislative assistant for a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives and was the lead staffer on the Electronic Warfare Working Group. Aside from government experience, she has worked as an early childhood educator and university adjunct professor. She holds a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies from the U.S. Naval War College.

Read Amy’s Substack: https://amyjhaywood.substack.com/

Check our Amy’s website: https://theprimaryeducator.com/

Follow Amy on X: @AmyJHaywood

Open The Books: https://www.openthebooks.com/

Claremont Institute: Grooming Future Revolutionaries: https://dc.claremont.org/grooming-future-revolutionaries/

Check out Feds For Freedom's Substack

Watch and listen to The Feds on any of these platforms:

https://taplink.cc/fedsforfreedom

Support the Work and Become a Member of Feds For Freedom www.fedsforfreedom.org/join

Follow Us on Social Media Instagram/X (Twitter)/Facebook: @feds4freedomusa